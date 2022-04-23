Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $78.54. 192,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,340. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Independent Bank by 683.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 209,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 76,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.