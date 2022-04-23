Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Trading Down 1.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 4,938 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.