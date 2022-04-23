Insider Buying: Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Purchases £99,468.80 in Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) insider Wendy Holley acquired 13,088 shares of JTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £99,468.80 ($129,415.56).

LON JTC opened at GBX 770 ($10.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 793.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 813.78. Jtc Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 593 ($7.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.45).

A number of research firms have issued reports on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.80) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.30) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

