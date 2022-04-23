Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 22 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of £292.60 ($380.69).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 28 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($406.19).

MAB1 opened at GBX 1,150 ($14.96) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 1,014.55 ($13.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.52). The company has a market cap of £611.86 million and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

