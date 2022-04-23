Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $80,064.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,788.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

