Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $257,416.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,392.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,666.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,782.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 116.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,409.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

