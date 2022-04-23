Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $14,450.04 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $14,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 344,150 shares in the company, valued at $681,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $12,171.40.

On Thursday, February 17th, Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.19.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 286,089 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

