Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells $244,243.93 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Envista by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

