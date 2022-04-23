Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $143,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,925,630.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $148,320.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

EXPI opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

