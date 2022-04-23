Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $218,727.30 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,982,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,642,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

Shares of HRMY opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.