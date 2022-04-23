Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $218,727.30 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,982,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,642,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.
- On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.
- On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.
Shares of HRMY opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 0.51.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.