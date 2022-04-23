Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Sells $30,855.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $62.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

