Insider Selling: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Sells $841,196.71 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jun Hong Heng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90.

On Monday, February 14th, Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

