Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 36,111 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at $47,306,193.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,454,006.95.

On Friday, February 4th, Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00.

Shares of SNAP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

