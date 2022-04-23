Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 36,111 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at $47,306,193.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,454,006.95.
- On Friday, February 4th, Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00.
Shares of SNAP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
