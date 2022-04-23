Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Sells $4,469,000.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

