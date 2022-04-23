Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $67,144.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $67,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vaxcyte by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

