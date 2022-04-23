Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,564,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,152,474.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

Shares of VNOM opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

