Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 1.4%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.68). Approximately 25,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 57,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.75).
The stock has a market cap of £354.84 million and a PE ratio of -87.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 377.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Inspecs Group Company Profile (LON:SPEC)
