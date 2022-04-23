inSure DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $162.75 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $162.75 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

