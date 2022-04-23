IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 580 ($7.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.68) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.81) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

IHP stock opened at GBX 381.60 ($4.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 363.60 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 418.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 498.04.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

