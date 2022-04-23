Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

