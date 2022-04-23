Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.44

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 35667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

