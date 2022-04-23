International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSW. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 189,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

