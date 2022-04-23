Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.
Several research analysts have commented on ITPOF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of ITPOF stock remained flat at $$31.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.08.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
