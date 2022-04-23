Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research analysts have commented on ITPOF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF stock remained flat at $$31.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.67 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.62%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.