Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $252.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $251.52 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.73.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 104,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,235,000 after buying an additional 57,770 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,078,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,794 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.91.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.