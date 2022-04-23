Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $339.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $252.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $251.52 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.58 and its 200 day moving average is $314.73.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

