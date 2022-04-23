Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,125 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $77.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

