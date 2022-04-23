Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 37,228 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

SBUX stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $77.78 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

