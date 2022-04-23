Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $455,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $607.61 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $639.05 and a 200-day moving average of $720.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

