Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,472 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

