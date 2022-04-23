Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 943 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

IQV opened at $228.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.61 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.84 and a 200 day moving average of $247.59.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.