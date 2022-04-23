Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.90. 242,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 509,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,380,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.