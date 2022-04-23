Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.87

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 28520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

