Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 380,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 437,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,665. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

