Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.40. 82,438,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

