Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 2,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period.

