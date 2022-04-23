Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.50

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.50 and traded as low as $50.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 11,510 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)
