ION (ION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $906.00

ION (ION) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ION has a total market capitalization of $390,815.77 and $906.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00185085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00391652 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,729,733 coins and its circulating supply is 13,829,733 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.