IoTeX Price Tops $0.0731 (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $697.13 million and $34.40 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00257130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00033709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00104178 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

