IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.