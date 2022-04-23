IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

