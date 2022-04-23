iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 182,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,010 shares.The stock last traded at $119.25 and had previously closed at $119.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

