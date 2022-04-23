iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 320,895 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

