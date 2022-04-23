iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,869,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 2,496,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

