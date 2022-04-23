iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.72 and last traded at $80.73. 57,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 30,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

