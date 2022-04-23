iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is M&T Bank Corp’s 6th Largest Position

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $542,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 115,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.51. The company had a trading volume of 735,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,618. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $227.48 and a one year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.