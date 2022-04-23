iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $41,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.91. 3,135,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,099. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

