iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

