iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Lessened by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,082 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 129,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

