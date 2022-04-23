J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.00.

JBHT opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

