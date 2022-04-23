J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.00.
JBHT opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.