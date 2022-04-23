Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $77.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.46. 683,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

